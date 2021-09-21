IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments

Typically, the payment should arrive on the 15th of every month.
Ethan Watkins goes up in a boom truck to trim trees near power lines in Kanawha County.
Crews work to prevent power outages

If passed, the bill would be a criminal misdemeanor for people sleeping, cooking or using tents...
Charleston City Council proposes bill to cut down on homeless camps

The Gallipolis City School District is averaging more than one violation per school day.
School district sees major increase in school bus passing violations

Person dead in southeast Ohio shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 1000 block of Flagsprings Road in Gallia County.

Gov. DeWine | More and more younger Ohioans are being hospitalized by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is seeing its highest percentage of hospitalizations among those under 50 years old.

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Pike County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An unidentified body was located in the Phelps area of Pike County Monday, according to the Pikeville Post of Kentucky State Police.

Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
His artwork can be seen on the city of Charleston’s West Side near Bully Trap Barber Shop and Mi Cocina De Amor.

New pay-per-ride scooters touching down in St. Albans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Following the rules of the road and wearing a helmet will be enforced, city officials say.

COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,337 new cases, 17 additional deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 21, 2021, there are currently 17,435 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Crews work to prevent power outages

4 more deaths, 75 new COVID cases reported in part of southeast Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest victims were a 69-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, and an 83-year-old man.

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says it’s working with partners to develop new toys, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build.

Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“We are grieving her loss and this is extremely difficult,” said Wasson.

Man, woman wanted in connection with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and a women in connection with a murder in the Havaco area.

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the shrinking role for tests: falling case numbers, rising vaccination rates and guidance from health officials that vaccinated people could largely skip testing.

Driver hits tree, police find drug paraphernalia inside vehicle

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A driver told police Tuesday morning he was reaching for a cigarette and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a tree.

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Putnam County implements school-by-school mask mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and Tori Yorgey
For several weeks, the board has gone back and forth on masking and has heard parents on both sides of the issue.

Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Dustin Vogt and James Dobson
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was bloody from sores that covered his body.

Homeless issue up for debate in Charleston again

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A proposal, which is now in committee, would ban camping in public places and create criminal penalties for those who do.

World War II veteran laid to rest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Edward Brown, a member of The Greatest Generation, four in four major battles across both the European and Pacific theaters of war.

House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The temporary spending bill unveiled Tuesday would fund the government through Dec. 3.

Key hearing set in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several stakeholders are asking the judge to postpone the hearing for at least three weeks to allow time to review and file objections to the new proposal.

Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
In a WSAZ exclusive interview, we asked the governor why it’s not the right decision. Politics aside, Justice said a mandate is not out of the picture.

All escaped juveniles now in custody

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fourth escapee was caught before 8 p.m., according to the Barboursville police chief.

Sheriff seeks vandals in Putnam County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
For the last several days, his department has been getting reports of damage to the county fairgrounds, area parks and bathrooms.

Founder/CEO of Autism Services Center dies

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Ruth Sullivan was 97 years old.

Woman riding bike hit, killed by car

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Police say no charges will be filed against the driver at this time.

Kentucky COVID-19 | 88 more deaths, 8,571 new cases

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The statewide death toll has climbed to 8,339 people. Gov. Andy Beshear said some people as young as their 20s and 30s have passed away in the latest wave of the delta variant.