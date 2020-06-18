Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Delta Air Lines will be adding a second, non-stop flight from Yeager Airport (CRW) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

According to Yeager Airport, the flight will start July 3.

Delta had reduced service from CRW earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very happy to see frequency returning to CRW,” said Yeager Airport Director, Nick Keller. “Additional frequency means better connections and flight times for our customers. We hope to see even more flights between CRW and ATL come back in August.”

