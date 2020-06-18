Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Thursday recognizing Juneteenth in the commonwealth of Kentucky for what he said was the very first time.

Juneteenth is celebrated Friday, June 19.

The signing of the proclamation, which came during Beshear’s daily COVID-19 update, was largely ceremonial, the governor said.

Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

“My commitment is I am going to ask the legislature to recognize it as a state holiday through legislation,” Beshear said. “It would have to pass in the next general assembly, but I think it is time. It is the right thing to do.”

Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865.

The holiday is traditionally celebrated by black communities as the end of slavery in America, though technically it was the Thirteenth Amendment, passed in December of the same year, that put slave-owning to a complete and formal end. Kentucky, for example, permitted slave-owning but did not secede during the war, meaning the proclamation had no power to free them even after the war was over.

Beshear didn’t quibble over the difference.

“I believe this is often-times known as the true end of slavery in the United States,” he said, “the date that the very last part of our country had this order read.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.