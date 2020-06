HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ohio State and Alabama have announced they’ll play a home and home series in 2027 & 2028.

The Buckeyes will host the first game on September 18th, 2027 and they two will play in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, 2028.

The two teams haven’t met since the 2015 Sugar Bowl which Ohio State won 42-35,

