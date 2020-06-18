Documentary photographers preserve history of coronavirus pandemic

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Malcom Wilson captured photo after photo of eastern Kentuckians wearing their favorite face masks as he documented the coronavirus pandemic.

“I could collect anything I want -- cars, jewels, diamonds, I don’t need the money because I can collect it with my camera. I’m collecting history,” said Wilson, a documentary photographer.

It’s a project that started in Letcher County, but Wilson wanted to capture as many people of eastern Kentucky as possible and expanded the project to Prestonsburg.

“It’s an American story, so it’s my calling I guess to try always tell the Appalachian story, and this is just part of it,” Wilson said.

Wilson is hopeful this will give future generations a glimpse into 2020.

“For generations, should something ever creep up again, people will be able to see what life was like and what we had to do in 2020,” Wilson said.

The photos will be housed in the University of Kentucky and the University of Pikeville special archives.

