Five COVID-19 cases in Cabell County linked to Myrtle Beach travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Five cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County are linked to travel to the Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said Thursday.

The case contact tracing unit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says it is completing the interviewing process on several positive cases and is advising isolation and quarantine procedures to affected individuals.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department strongly encourages everyone to practice the measures in place for their protection.

These measures include frequent hand washing, face coverings to include a mask, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoid close contact and cover coughs and sneezes. Measures must also take special care to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease – people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.