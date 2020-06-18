Advertisement

Man arraigned in connection with deadly hit and run

Che Dushon Lark
Che Dushon Lark(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The suspect in a deadly hit and run has been arraigned.

According to the criminal complaint, Che Dushon Lark is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

Lark was wanted in connection to hitting a pedestrian in March.

Investigators say they got a call around 6:44 a.m. on March 6 on 7th Avenue in regards to a silver sedan parked in the caller’s driveway for about 30 minutes. The caller believed someone was slumped over in the vehicle.

Officers say they found Lark in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be narcotics in his lap. When police tried to get him out of his vehicle, they say Lark sped away at a high speed, hitting a vehicle in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Another patrolmen saw the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, but they say Lark sped away towards Grant Street.

Investigators say Lark hit a pedestrian, later identified as Heather Dawn Ross, 35, while she was walking with her children to a bus stop. Police say Ross had life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The criminal complaint states Ross suffered from serious head trauma and it was determined she would not recover or regain her mental capacity. A few days later, the decision was made to take her off of life support and she passed away.

Lark’s bond is set at $50,000 cash.

Click here for our previous stories on this.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.