Man arraigned in connection with deadly hit and run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The suspect in a deadly hit and run has been arraigned.

According to the criminal complaint, Che Dushon Lark is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

Lark was wanted in connection to hitting a pedestrian in March.

Investigators say they got a call around 6:44 a.m. on March 6 on 7th Avenue in regards to a silver sedan parked in the caller’s driveway for about 30 minutes. The caller believed someone was slumped over in the vehicle.

Officers say they found Lark in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be narcotics in his lap. When police tried to get him out of his vehicle, they say Lark sped away at a high speed, hitting a vehicle in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Another patrolmen saw the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, but they say Lark sped away towards Grant Street.

Investigators say Lark hit a pedestrian, later identified as Heather Dawn Ross, 35, while she was walking with her children to a bus stop. Police say Ross had life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The criminal complaint states Ross suffered from serious head trauma and it was determined she would not recover or regain her mental capacity. A few days later, the decision was made to take her off of life support and she passed away.

Lark’s bond is set at $50,000 cash.

