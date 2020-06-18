Marshall University makes plans to reschedule graduation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced it’s rescheduling the spring commencement ceremony for August.

The university says the graduation for May 2020 graduates will be held Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The university says there are some changes to be expected. All attendees will be required to wear masks, social distancing protocols will be in place. Graduates will be placed at least six feet apart. Graduates will also receive four guest tickets for family members and friends to attend. The number is so they can minimize the number of people attending. Graduates will not need tickets to attend.

More details will be released on when tickets will be available.

The university also announced the ceremony will be abbreviated. Jennifer Wells, executive director of Our Future West Virginia, will serve as the commencement keynote speaker. An honorary degree will be given to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business and director of the BB&T Center for Leadership.

Marshall University says a total of 1,597 students graduated with degrees in May and 524 of those students graduate with honors.

Marshall does not anticipate all graduates to attend the ceremony, but the outdoor stadium should let the university follow public health deadlines and honor graduates in a safe way, according to Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson, university registrar.

“We are working closely with our Office of Environmental Health and Safety to ensure we provide our graduates with as close to a traditional commencement ceremony as possible,” Cantrell-Johnson said. “We’ve made several changes to the event to provide a safe environment for those who wish to attend.”

According to Marshall University, circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic could result in changes to the rescheduled commencement ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.