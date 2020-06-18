Midday Weather Update - Scattered Showers And Storms Develop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we head to the afternoon, scattered showers and storms are developing, swirling around a low-pressure circulation high in the sky.

It’s the same system we’ve been tracking since the past weekend, stubbornly continuing to affect our local weather-- and will continue to do so for a while longer. Look for veins of sunshine this afternoon, along with occasional bouts of rain, even a downpour in any thunderstorm. Our eastern mountain counties are vulnerable for flooding though, considering all the rain they have received this week.

Should a thunderstorm linger too long overhead, or a few visit the same place, we could have some more spot flooding on our hands. The rest of us can handle some rain, but it will add some brief disruption to the day. Temperatures will stay largely in the 70s this afternoon, the comfortable air being the one bright spot of this persistent pattern.

Overnight tonight we’ll see the shower activity wind down, with temperatures sinking to around 60° to start tomorrow morning. Valley hollows that saw a downpour would be good candidates for fog in the morning, so be advised for that morning drive. The system that has been fostering all these spotty showers will slowly ease out of our region on Friday, allowing for more hours of sunshine and a temperature bump into the low 80s. There will still be some scattered showers popping up, primarily in the afternoon, and primarily in our eastern counties.

Getting to the official start of Summer (Saturday) and Father’s Day (Sunday), we’ll be looking at more and more time for sunshine, but the temperatures will respond in kind, pushing us deeper into the 80s on Saturday, and then to 90° on Sunday. There will still be a few pop-up showers in the afternoon, but most folks will see primarily dry hours.

Another system approaches early next week, but we’ll also be well into that time-honored tradition of muggy humidity as well, so it will be difficult to pin a full-dry day for the Tri-State this far in advance. Expect afternoon temperatures to stay in the 80s, and morning lows in the 60s.

