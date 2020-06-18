Advertisement

Ohio Governor gives update on COVID-19 cases

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine Press Conference
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine Press Conference(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There has been an increase in the percentage of children testing positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Amy Edwards, M.D., with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland made the annoucement Thursday during the press briefing with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

She said for kids who have symptoms of a respiratory viral disease, a larger percentage of them are testing positive for coronavirus than what was occurring earlier in the pandemic.

Governor Mike Dewine also announced a new phase for sports.

Governor Dewine says Phase 2 involves reopening contact practice for all sports. Football, lacrosse and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are observed.

Phase 2 is set to start on June 22.

The Governor says contact practices may begin on the 22, but it will be up to local sports organizers and high school leaders on when it’s the best time to proceed.

