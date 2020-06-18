CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County following a vote by the school board.

Thursday night’s vote was 5-0.

The facilities were closed earlier this year to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor facilities, playgrounds and tracks can reopen. Guidelines from the CDC, state and county level, along with associated sports guidelines, must be followed.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.