Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic closed many businesses in our region and left thousands out of a job. Many people struggled to pay their monthly bills, including mortgages and rent.

Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist its low-income clients during this difficult time. CEO Mark Taylor said hundreds of renters have needed rent adjustments after losing their jobs.

“Most tenants have been paying their rent,” Taylor said. “This is not a rent abatement. It’s just during this time you cannot be evicted for not paying your rent. We work with tenants to say ‘OK, you need to get this paid up.’”

That eviction stoppage only applies to program participants and runs through July, Taylor said.

Taylor said their government-funded programs work with each individual renter to decide how much the tenant can afford to pay and how much gets covered through the Housing Authority. When a renter has less income, their portion decreases and the program increases its payment.

“As income goes down, the rent goes down. As income goes up, the rent will go up.”

“One woman lost her job and now she is paying a lot lower rent and we have increased our payment,” Taylor said. “With that said, currently we are fine, HUD has provided us with additional funding in anticipation that we will need more money to subsidize their rent. And in the long haul, we will have to see how that turns out.”

The Kanawha County Magistrate Court said 143 eviction orders have been filed during the past 30 days alone on residents who are not part of the protected programs. Taylor said many of those people facing eviction could qualify for assistance if their income has been reduced because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been taking applications all the way through the process,” Taylor said. “If they qualify, we can get them into our programs. For other people in immediate need, places like the Covenant House, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, Salvation Army has been providing assistance to tenants as well.”

“United Way has been helping people with their food and taking care of their utilities, but again if you have the ability to pay, we urge people to pay,” Taylor continued. “Those programs really help folks who have not received any type of assistance and has not received any type of stimulus money or unemployment.”

Taylor said these programs do not completely eliminate a person’s need to pay rent; they simply provide assistance without charging any late fees or penalties.

