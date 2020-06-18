Advertisement

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer. (John Lowe/WSAZ)
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer. (John Lowe/WSAZ)(John Lowe)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Country Porch, a consignment shop in Gallia County, has recently reopened after months of closure from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even after that closure stifled their finances, the store has been able to add on some help.

“We have one of the girls from job and family services and she is working throughout the summer,” said owner Michelle Henderson. “It’s nice to be able to help the kids and the community, and so it’s been pretty good having her here she’s been a lot of help.”

Help that is being offered by Gallia County high school and college students taking part in a summer program put on by the county’s department of job and family services.

In order to be eligible, students must be a Gallia County resident between the ages of 18 and 24, have a minor child in their household and meet 200% federal poverty guidelines.

Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn says the program is an opportunity for experience that is needed to eventually join the workforce.

“What this does is it’s a training program and it provides employment for a couple of months in the summer, and we’re allowed to then utilize the experience they gain to help them gain other employment to continue on,” Glassburn said.

It’s employment that Our Country Porch is more than willing to make room for.

“To have her is a great hand,” Henderson said. “It’s nice to have someone that you can train and work with and teach and kind of walk them through the process.”

The Gallia County Department of Jobs and Family Services is also offering assistance to anyone who has been laid off or has suffered a reduction in pay in the last few months.

Anyone who is interested may contact the department at 740-578-3380. The GCDJFS will be taking applications starting June 22 and will continue to accept applications until July 9.

