Table games make a comeback in Cross Lanes, W.Va.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused some changes to the way games are played.
Games like Blackjack, Mississippi Stud, and three-card poker can all be played at the Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For the first time in months, table games are able to be played at the Mardi Gras Casino in Kanawha County.

Casino officials say they had to get the right protective equipment installed first. Up until recently, the equipment they needed was on back order.

Plexiglass shields have been installed in at every gaming table, including craps. Other measures like additional sanitizing stations can be seen all over the casino.

“It is a troubling time, but I think with these guards that’s really going to help,” said Candance Washington, a blackjack dealer.

But like most re-openings, table games come with rules for players and employees.

Blackjack will remain the same, while novelty games like three-card poker and Mississippi stud are being dealt face up. This way of dealing cards is a big change for Washington, who has been working in casinos for 12 years.

“The majority of us have been doing it for 12 years. That part might be a little hard at first,” Washington said. “I think just like anything we’ll adjust.”

According to the rules, dice for craps will be sanitized after each roll a player takes.

Employees are also responsible for “Tapping-in” and cleaning their station before they begin any game.

“They are going to sanitize and clean the shoe, clean the money paddle,” said Eric Althaus. “When a guest leaves, a supervisor comes and cleans the rails”.

Casino Employees say it’s an adjustment, but they are more than happy to make it work.

For more on the rules being enforced during table games click here.

Latest News