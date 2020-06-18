WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

One man was so frustrated with the company, he took his complaints to the streets.

Josh Murphy and several of his friends have spent hours during the last week, holding signs along MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City, hoping to draw attention to their problems. They’ve stood outside of businesses, dressed as hot dogs, waving signs as cars drive by and honk to show support.

Murphy said he lost internet service for at least a week during the pandemic, a time when he really relied on the internet to stay informed. He’s hoping the company will take a look at their billing practices after he was quoted $80 and now pays almost $150 a month.

“Whenever we were on lockdown, and all these utility companies that was deemed essential, I argue that Suddenlink was essential just as the other ones. And they didn’t give us free rates in a time that we needed you know, free internet to connect to the world.”

He has been a customer for at least four years and says he wants to see changes to how they operate their business.

