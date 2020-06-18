Advertisement

WVU Pitt keep backyard brawl going

Backyard Brawl on through 2023
Backyard Brawl on through 2023(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -They’re not playing football but West Virginia and PItt are keeping the backyard brawl alive on the hardwood for the next three years.

The schools have agreed on an extension that will keep the series going through the 2023 season. West Virginia will host Pitt in the 2021-22 season before moving the game to Pittsburgh in the 2022-23 year.

“We are certainly pleased to extend the men’s basketball series between West Virginia and Pitt,” West Virginia Athletics Director Shane Lyons said. “I’ve said numerous times that one of my first goals as athletic director was to renew the football and basketball series with Pitt because it is good for both schools.”

WVU will host Pitt at the WVU Coliseum this year on November 13th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College Sports

Cats Move Start Of Season To Avoid Conflict With Ky Derby

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By WKYT STAFF
UK To Play Thursday Night In Season Opener

College Sports

Mtn East Conference Releases Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By Mountain East Conference
New Schedule Is 10-Game Round-Robin Format Which Includes Alderson-Broaddus

College Sports

WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the student-athlete will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

College Sports

Buckeyes Returning To Campus Monday

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By OSU Sports Information Department
OSU To Start Voluntary Workouts June 8th

Latest News

College Sports

UK To Begin Voluntary Workouts Monday

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By UK Athletics Staff
Cats AD says "we will not compromised the safety and well-being of our student-athletes."

College Sports

MU Head Coach Comments On Social Injustice

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Doc Holliday Shares Thoughts On Twitter

College Sports

Neal Brown Shares Message On Social Injustice

Updated: May. 30, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WVU Head Coach Releases 3 Page Twitter Response

College Sports

OSU Hoops Player Briefly Detained During Rally

Updated: May. 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Harvard Transfer Seth Towns Reacts On Twitter To Friday's Event

College Sports

WVU Announces Schedule For 2020 Return To Football

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By WVU Sports Information Department
Coaches & Staff To Return June 8 With Football Student-Athletes Coming Back June 15

College Sports

Herd soccer getting new playing surface

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ
Marshall's soccer program will play on new Astroturf this season