WVU Pitt keep backyard brawl going

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -They’re not playing football but West Virginia and PItt are keeping the backyard brawl alive on the hardwood for the next three years.

The schools have agreed on an extension that will keep the series going through the 2023 season. West Virginia will host Pitt in the 2021-22 season before moving the game to Pittsburgh in the 2022-23 year.

“We are certainly pleased to extend the men’s basketball series between West Virginia and Pitt,” West Virginia Athletics Director Shane Lyons said. “I’ve said numerous times that one of my first goals as athletic director was to renew the football and basketball series with Pitt because it is good for both schools.”

WVU will host Pitt at the WVU Coliseum this year on November 13th.

