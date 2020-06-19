Blenko Glass postpones West Virginia Day celebration and piece distribution

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major event in our region for die hard collectors has been postponed.

The Blenko Glass Company says the Coronavirus pandemic cut into about two months of production time and a significant part of that loss was the production of the annual West Virginia birthday piece.

The event that brings customers from all over the state and beyond was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

Blenko announced Friday it is currently exploring ideas for a belated birthday celebration.

In March, Blenko said it was tentatively rescheduling for the weekend of April 17. On its Facebook page this week, Blenko announced it is now hoping to offer the birthday piece after Labor Day, sometime in September.

Exact details are uncertain at this time but, Blenko says distribution will look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the typical event, cars and campers fill the parking lot.

The company says it will ‘play it safe’ this year and will implement a plan to avoid large gatherings of people, many of whom will be visiting from out of state.

Customers who purchased early admittance tickets will still be able to use them. However full refunds will be issued if the new date doesn’t work for customers.

