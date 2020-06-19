Camden Park set to reopen

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An amusement park that’s been a tri-state tradition since 1903 is readying its gates to open for the summer season following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camden Park will open in less than two weeks, on July 1, park officials say.

Under Gov. Justice’s reopening plan, West Virginia Strong — The Comeback, fairs, festivals, and amusement parks are allowed to resume operations beginning July 1.

Guidelines given by the governor’s office include cleaning and sanitizing touch points and common surfaces like seats, handlebars, safety belts and gates between patrons.

Also, social distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained between those in line.

Park officials must also have a plan in place to limit occupancy or adjust seating arrangements to allow for adequate distance between riders/patrons who do not reside together.

For the complete guidance for fairs, festivals, amusement parks and rides: click here.

