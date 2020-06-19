Advertisement

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, actor Ian Holm appears at the premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in London. Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died, his agent said Friday. He was 88. Holm died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related. (Source: Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)
In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, actor Ian Holm appears at the premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in London. Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died, his agent said Friday. He was 88. Holm died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related. (Source: Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related.

A star of stage and screen, Holm won a Tony Award for best featured actor as Lenny in Harold Pinter’s play “The Homecoming” in 1967.

An established figure in the Royal Shakespeare Company, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for best actor for his performance in the title role of “King Lear” in 1998.

He won a British Academy Film Award and gained a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for portraying pioneering athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the hit 1982 film “Chariots of Fire.”

He also appeared in “The Fifth Element,” “Alien,‘' “The Sweet Hereafter,‘' “Time Bandits,‘' “The Emperor’s New Clothes'' and “The Madness of King George.” More recently, he portrayed Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogies.

Holm was knighted in 1998 for his services to drama.

“His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye,” Irwin said. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.‘'

Holm was married four times and had five children.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Crowds of 100,000 or more were expected in the area around the rally.

News

Couple sued, accused of selling hand sanitizer for 11 times retail price

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ellen Fultz, who is the director of Major Giving at Ohio University, has been placed on leave after the attorney general filed suit against Fultz and her husband Marcus.

News

WVU announces new measures to address racial issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee established four work groups after receiving petitions demanding change.

News

Grant program provides relief to businesses hurt by COVID shutdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program was founded Friday following a $50,000 donation from healthcare company CareSource.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,468 cases and 88 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been more than 146,000 lab-tested cases total in the state.

Latest News

News

Senator McConnell visits eastern Ky. to thank health care workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Ashland at King’s Daughters Medical Center to talk more about the CARES Act.

News

Health department reports more positive COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the health department, additional contact-tracing is being completed to determine individuals that will need to be tested as a result of the positive results.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain in virus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy's top officer said Friday.

News

Rollover crash closes part of I-79

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rollover crash shuts down part of I-79.

First Look At Four

Associates in Primary Care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Denise Clegg talks about Associates in Primary Care.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from U.S. ports until mid-September

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that they're extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.