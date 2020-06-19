Couple arrested on drug charges in Scioto County, Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple from West Portsmouth was arrested Thursday on drug charges, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department.

Investigators say Marcus Miller, 45, and Deborah Trowbridge, 52, both face drug trafficking and possession charges, among others.

An investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force turned up 69 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 21 grams of suspected heroin, 71 suspected oxycodone 5mg pills, 3 handguns, digital scales, 567 grams of an unidentified crystalline substance and $7,193 cash.

Investigators say the street value of the suspected drugs seized is $9,700.

The investigation took place at a home in the 1100 block of Slab Run Road in West Portsmouth.

Both Miller and Trowbridge were taken to the Scioto County Jail. More charges are possible in the case, which will be forwarded to the county prosecutor.

