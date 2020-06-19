Couple sued, accused of selling hand sanitizer for 11 times retail price

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The executive director of Major Giving at Ohio University has been placed on immediate administrative leave, according to a spokeswoman, after a price gouging lawsuit was filed against her by Ohio’s Attorney General.

The lawsuit, filed in Athens County by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, is against Ellen Fultz and her husband Marcus Fultz.

The suit alleges that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, “(the couple) rapidly acquired bulk quantities of hand sanitizer and listed them for sale, jacking up the price by as much as 1,017.3%.”

The couple is accused of violating Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act. The Attorney General says that Amazon records show the couple made more than $26,700 selling Purell hand sanitizer in February and March.

“For example, Marcus and Ellen Fultz charged $39.44 for 8-ounce bottles of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, a product that cost $3.53 on Amazon prior to the pandemic,” the news release states.

The AG wants the court to order the couple to refund their customers and pay civil penalties.

"This is appalling behavior and should be answered in a court of law," Yost said. "Even more, it points out the need for a specific price-gouging law."

Senate Bill 301 is currently before the Senate Judiciary Committee to establish consumer price-gouging protections in Ohio law.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.

