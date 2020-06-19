Advertisement

Couple sued, accused of selling hand sanitizer for 11 times retail price

Ohio University says employee is now on administrative leave.
The executive director of Major Giving at Ohio University has been placed on immediate administrative leave, according to a spokeswoman, after a price gouging lawsuit was filed against her by Ohio’s Attorney General regarding inflated hand sanitizer sales.
The executive director of Major Giving at Ohio University has been placed on immediate administrative leave, according to a spokeswoman, after a price gouging lawsuit was filed against her by Ohio’s Attorney General regarding inflated hand sanitizer sales.(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The executive director of Major Giving at Ohio University has been placed on immediate administrative leave, according to a spokeswoman, after a price gouging lawsuit was filed against her by Ohio’s Attorney General.

The lawsuit, filed in Athens County by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, is against Ellen Fultz and her husband Marcus Fultz.

The suit alleges that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, “(the couple) rapidly acquired bulk quantities of hand sanitizer and listed them for sale, jacking up the price by as much as 1,017.3%.”

The couple is accused of violating Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act. The Attorney General says that Amazon records show the couple made more than $26,700 selling Purell hand sanitizer in February and March.

“For example, Marcus and Ellen Fultz charged $39.44 for 8-ounce bottles of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, a product that cost $3.53 on Amazon prior to the pandemic,” the news release states.

The AG wants the court to order the couple to refund their customers and pay civil penalties.

"This is appalling behavior and should be answered in a court of law," Yost said. "Even more, it points out the need for a specific price-gouging law."

Senate Bill 301 is currently before the Senate Judiciary Committee to establish consumer price-gouging protections in Ohio law.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Crowds of 100,000 or more were expected in the area around the rally.

News

WVU announces new measures to address racial issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee established four work groups after receiving petitions demanding change.

News

Grant program provides relief to businesses hurt by COVID shutdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program was founded Friday following a $50,000 donation from healthcare company CareSource.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,468 cases and 88 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been more than 146,000 lab-tested cases total in the state.

Latest News

News

Senator McConnell visits eastern Ky. to thank health care workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Ashland at King’s Daughters Medical Center to talk more about the CARES Act.

News

Health department reports more positive COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the health department, additional contact-tracing is being completed to determine individuals that will need to be tested as a result of the positive results.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain in virus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy's top officer said Friday.

News

Rollover crash closes part of I-79

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rollover crash shuts down part of I-79.

First Look At Four

Associates in Primary Care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Denise Clegg talks about Associates in Primary Care.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from U.S. ports until mid-September

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that they're extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.