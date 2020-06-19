Advertisement

Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks

President Trump’s rally set for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s warning protesters. (Source: KFOR, KJRH, WPIX, WJLA, CNN, Pool, Fox News, Twitter/@realDonaldTrump)
President Trump’s rally set for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s warning protesters. (Source: KFOR, KJRH, WPIX, WJLA, CNN, Pool, Fox News, Twitter/@realDonaldTrump)(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The court ruled that the two local residents who asked that the thousands expected at Saturday night’s rally be required to take the precautions couldn’t establish that they had a clear legal right to the relief they sought. Oklahoma has had a recent spike in coronavirus cases, but in a concurring opinion, two justices noted that the state’s plan to reopen its economy is “permissive, suggestive and discretionary.”

“Therefore, for lack of any mandatory language in the (plan), we are compelled to deny the relief requested.”

The request was made by John Hope Franklin for Reconciliation, a nonprofit that promotes racial equality, and the Greenwood Centre, Ltd., which owns commercial real estate, on behalf of the two locals described as having compromised immune systems and being particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Tulsa’s Republican mayor, G.T. Bynum, rescinded a day-old curfew he had imposed for the area around the BOK Center ahead of the rally. The curfew took effect Thursday night and was supposed to remain until Sunday morning, however Trump tweeted Friday that he had spoken to Bynum and that the mayor told him he would rescind it.

Bynum said he got rid of the curfew at the request of the U.S. Secret Service. In his executive order establishing the curfew, Bynum said he was doing so at the request of law enforcement who had intelligence that that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

Bynum didn’t elaborate as to which groups he meant and police Capt. Richard Meulenberg declined to identify any. Although President Trump has characterized those who have clashed with law enforcement after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis as organized, radical-left thugs engaging in domestic terrorism, an Associated Press analysis found that the vast majority of people arrested during recent protests in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., were locals.

Trump on Friday morning tweeted: “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clarified later that Trump’s tweet did not refer to all protesters, rather only to those who are “violent.”

Bynum’s order said crowds of 100,000 or more were expected in the area around the rally.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, told Fox News on Friday that those unable to get into the arena are expected to attend what he described as a “festival” outside where the president might also appear. He said he would “probably be wearing a mask” during the event, which Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has said will be safe.

Outside the rally site on Friday, Pamela Drake, an older African American woman, wore a red “Make America Great Again” cap and carried a small American flag as she walked in sprinkling rain to claim a place in line for the Trump rally. She and her friend, Kathy Minartz, said they had no fear of catching the coronavirus or of violent protests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Couple sued, accused of selling hand sanitizer for 11 times retail price

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ellen Fultz, who is the director of Major Giving at Ohio University, has been placed on leave after the attorney general filed suit against Fultz and her husband Marcus.

News

WVU announces new measures to address racial issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee established four work groups after receiving petitions demanding change.

News

Grant program provides relief to businesses hurt by COVID shutdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program was founded Friday following a $50,000 donation from healthcare company CareSource.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,468 cases and 88 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been more than 146,000 lab-tested cases total in the state.

Latest News

News

Senator McConnell visits eastern Ky. to thank health care workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Ashland at King’s Daughters Medical Center to talk more about the CARES Act.

News

Health department reports more positive COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the health department, additional contact-tracing is being completed to determine individuals that will need to be tested as a result of the positive results.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain in virus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy's top officer said Friday.

News

Rollover crash closes part of I-79

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rollover crash shuts down part of I-79.

First Look At Four

Associates in Primary Care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Denise Clegg talks about Associates in Primary Care.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from U.S. ports until mid-September

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that they're extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.