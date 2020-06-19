COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,435 cases, 88 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 145,932 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,435 total cases and 88 deaths.

682 cases are still considered active, officials say.

1,165 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (401/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (209/5), Kanawha (251/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (134/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (61/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (32/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).

