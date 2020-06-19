Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,468 cases and 88 deaths

COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 West Virginia(AP images)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 5 p.m. Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been 146,545 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,468 total cases and 88 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (409/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (253/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (135/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (66/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (37/6), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (148/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (12/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

