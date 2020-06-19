UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery
UPDATE 6/19/20 @ 5:20 P.M.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery that happened Friday morning.
It happened in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Huntington Police say Jared Patrick Price, 34, from Huntington, was taken into custody.
HPD says a man robbed the CPR Cell Phone repair store and took off.
ORIGINAL STORY 6/19/20
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police is on scene of a possible armed robbery, dispatchers say.
It happened in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 10:35 Friday morning.
Huntington Police tell WSAZ a man robbed the CPR Cell Phone repair store and took off.
Police say they have found a possible suspect in the area.
