UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery

UPDATE 6/19/20 @ 5:20 P.M.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery that happened Friday morning.

It happened in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

Huntington Police say Jared Patrick Price, 34, from Huntington, was taken into custody.

HPD says a man robbed the CPR Cell Phone repair store and took off.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/19/20

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police is on scene of a possible armed robbery, dispatchers say.

It happened in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 10:35 Friday morning.

Huntington Police tell WSAZ a man robbed the CPR Cell Phone repair store and took off.

Police say they have found a possible suspect in the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.