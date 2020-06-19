Advertisement

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from U.S. ports until mid-September

Cruise lines are suspending all sailings from U.S. ports until mid-September.
Cruise lines are suspending all sailings from U.S. ports until mid-September.(WSAW)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Folks wanting to cruise from U.S. ports will have to wait a bit longer to set sail.

Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it's extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers," the cruise organization said.

"The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations."

The group includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney and Princess cruise lines.

The original "No Sail Order" was issued by the CDC in March and then extended by 100 days in April.

It’s scheduled to expire on July 24.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,468 cases and 88 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been more than 146,000 lab-tested cases total in the state.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain in virus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy's top officer said Friday.

News

Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he recognizes the urgency to “find the truth."

News

Ohio police reform policies

Updated: 20 hours ago
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced proposals for police reform policies. Ironton police department is one law enforcement agency in the state that would be affected.

Latest News

News

Couple arrested on drug charges in Scioto County, Ohio

Updated: 20 hours ago
Investigators say Marcus Miller, 45, and Deborah Trowbridge, 52, both face drug trafficking and possession charges, among others.

News

Neighborhood patrol group gets mixed feelings from Sutton community

Updated: 20 hours ago
A group of people in Sutton have taken the law into their own hands due to the town now having any police officers to patrol their neighborhoods.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Petition to change name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School presented to Kanawha County School Board

Updated: 21 hours ago
A petition to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston was presented to the Kanawha County Board of Education.

News

Ohio lawmakers approve $350 million in federal coronavirus aid to local governments

Updated: 21 hours ago
State lawmakers in Ohio have given approval to send $350 million in federal coronavirus aid to local governments.

News

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

Updated: 22 hours ago
How black history is taught is under scrutiny in the United States.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Documentary photographers preserve history of coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Documentary photographer Malcom Wilson preserves history by taking photos during the coronavirus pandemic.