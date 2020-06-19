Grant program provides relief to businesses hurt by COVID shutdown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Area Alliance has started a small business grant program to provide relief to owners hurt by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program was founded Friday following a $50,000 donation from healthcare company CareSource.

Any business in Kanawha County can apply for a grant during the next two weeks on the Alliance’s website, and funds should be distributed within the next month. The money can be used to help the business pay rent, employee salaries and other expenses.

“When you think about the challenges that businesses have, really not knowing what is going to happen day to day,” Charleston Area Alliance President Matt Ballard said. “A donation like this from CareSource allowing us to grant money to small businesses to make sure they can survive, it’s tremendous. There is really nothing more we can think of that’s direct help than to provide some financial assistance to small businesses.”

Priority for these grants will be given to businesses that were hardest hit by the shutdown and did not receive funds through federal relief programs, Ballard said. The group will also follow its guiding strategy of giving additional support to small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans.

“We want to get these businesses thriving again so we can help the communities and get people back out when it is appropriate,” CareSource West Virginia Market President Michael Taylor said. “We hope to support the businesses to make sure they are here and ready to go again.”

One business that plans to apply for a grant is Coco’s Kitchen + Cafe which opened on Hale Street this past Monday. Owner Cary Charbonniez said the business was supposed to open in April, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.

“I think as a restaurant owner, I think you were unsure what the future held and if people were going to be permanently changing their habits,” Charbonniez said. “Did I have to rethink my concept? Were people not going to come out to eat? Was I possibly going to have to consider revamping my business model?”

Charbonniez said the community has been extremely supportive since the restaurant opened, but there are still fewer people coming out than normal, based on her experience opening South Hills staple Lola’s Pizza.

“We are operating in a way that we feel like is not putting our staff at risk or the customers that are coming in,” Charbonniez said. “That means wearing face masks, gloves, being very vigilant about wiping things down, handles, door handles and tables.”

The most concerning part of opening is being able to cover he expenses and ensure employees are paid, Charbonniez said. Simply stocking enough food to open was a major expense that could be lost if customers do not come to make purchases.

“I really get the sense that the people of Charleston really want to see businesses succeed and they really do their part in helping make that happen,” Charbonniez said. “I always feel that and I can tell that’s what they are attempting to do when they come out to support you.”

CareSource has provided similar grants to businesses in Kentucky and Ohio to help reopen following the pandemic.

“Part of healthcare is the mental health piece,” Taylor said. “So people getting out and about and being able to get out of their homes, get out of the lock down that we have been in for awhile is only going to make people feel better. Whatever we can do to get people to that point is a bonus for us.”

