Health department reports more positive COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach travel

Drive-up event Friday tests 442 people
Drive-up coronavirus testing event in Kanawha County Friday tests 442 people.
Drive-up coronavirus testing event in Kanawha County Friday tests 442 people.(AP images)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three additional positive COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach travel were reported by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Friday. The total number of cases now with Myrtle Beach connections in Kanawha County is now six.

According to the health department, additional contact-tracing is being completed to determine individuals that will need to be tested as a result of the positive results.

“Today, Dr. Sherri Young, health officer, held a drive-Up COVID-19 testing clinic on a state holiday after seeing an issue with positive tests resulting from travel related to Myrtle Beach. She saw the need for immediate testing and wasted no time to make sure the citizens of Kanawha County were given the opportunity to be tested,”

stated Dr. Art Rubin, president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health.

During today’s Drive-up testing event at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department 442 people were tested for COVID-19.  Those who had recently traveled were encouraged to be tested, however anyone was permitted to be tested.

“Today, is day 99 of Health Command operating under the COVID-19 crisis. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department staff has worked tirelessly during this pandemic to do our part to protect the citizens of the County and Community. We do not take a vacation from COVID-19. I want to thank the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Emergency Management, City of Charleston, City of Charleston Emergency Management, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department for quickly stepping up to make this drive-up testing site happen. They have been great partners,”

commented Dr. Sherri Young, health officer

