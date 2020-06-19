Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor’s death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he recognizes the urgency to “find the truth.”

Cameron declined to publicly set a timetable for the completion of the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters in Louisville and across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other black Americans killed by police.

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

