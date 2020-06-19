Marquee Cinemas Open at Pullman Square

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Time for popcorn and the big screen again at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Square in Huntington.

The movie theater reopened June 12 after being shutdown in March with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Marquee Cinemas manager Charlotte Alesi says the theater is showing “good old movies” this weekend including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, Goonies, Dirty Dancing, and The Wizard of Oz 1939 with Judy Garland.

Movie theaters across the United States closed for the last several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown for nearly all of the country’s 40,000-plus screens was unprecedented.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.