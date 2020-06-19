Advertisement

Nadia Legros Signs With UConn

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Hurricane high jumper is heading to the Huskies. Nadia Legros signed her national letter of intent to compete at UConn for the next four years. She has a personal best of 5 feet 8 inches and in the 2019 WV state track meet, she finished second after losing in a jump off. She told WSAZ that she “definitely couldn’t have done it without the support of her family and people like Coach Cooper at Hurricane. He’s helped push me to my limits and got me where I need to be.” HHS head coach Eric Cooper was on cloud 9 as well on Friday about one of his stars. He said “one thing that stuck out from day one is how hard she works and how dedicated she was. She knew what she had to do to prepare to be one of the best and she was willing to put in the work for it. On top of what she was doing herself, she brought along teammates that maybe weren’t on her level. She was the first one willing to help them out and lead them along the way.” Legros picked UConn over schools like UCLA, WVU and Marshall.

