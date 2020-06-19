Neighborhood patrol group gets mixed feelings from Sutton community

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Sutton currently has no police officers patrolling their streets, so some people in the town have decided to take matters into their own hands.

“It’s just a bunch of concerned citizens (that) got together and just wanted to do something to help each other,” Laurel Petolicchio, a member of the neighborhood patrol group, said.

The group has been active since March but recently, they were put in a negative light on social media so on Thursday, Sutton city council held a special meeting to discuss the group.

“If they wanted to start their own (neighborhood patrol group) that was fine but (involve the) community as a whole,” Mayor J.L. Campbell said. “It takes every neighborhood to be involved for those things to be successful.”

Members of the patrol group said if the town had police officers, there would not be such a great need for the group. But Mayor Campbell said the town has always had issues keeping police officers since their budget can only afford to pay hourly wage, not things like benefits. He says the town does have potential police candidates now but would need to send them to the academy first, which doesn’t resume until August so they wouldn’t be out patrolling for at least six more months.

“We are simply citizens driving around on public roads, we don’t get out of our vehicles, that’s it. We just call the Sheriffs Department, their non-emergency number (to report what we see) and sometimes they’re not able to come out because they’re spread really thin and I get that,” Petolicchio said.

At the meeting Thursday, some people spoke in favor of the group but others not so much.

“I am against the neighborhood patrol because, I think that we should go through normal, reliable law enforcement channels for any problems that we have,” Sutton resident Terri Collins said. “I mean we have always paid attention, we keep an eye out for that activity. We maybe should be more diligent in doing so but we don’t need citizens walking or driving up and down the streets just looking for trouble, literally.”

Mayor Campbell said he just wants to make sure the group informs the public of their agenda and the city is not held liable in the event something bad were to happen.

“My concern for the town itself is the liability issues, we can distance our town from this group if the council feels that necessary,” Mayor Campbell said. “(The council) knows as well as I do, if there is some type of incident, they’re going to sue the town.”

The purpose of the meeting Thursday was to open communication lines and also establish whether the council will associate with the group but discussion took over and the meeting will resume next week.

That next meeting will be at 6 Thursday evening at Sutton Town Hall.

