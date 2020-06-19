Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers approve $350 million in federal coronavirus aid to local governments

State lawmakers in Ohio have given approval to send $350 million in federal coronavirus aid to local governments.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - State lawmakers in Ohio have given approval to send $350 million in federal coronavirus aid to local governments.

About $800,000 of that is earmarked to go to Lawrence County to help reimburse coronavirus response spending.

"At this time there is no opportunity for our general fund to be supplemented," Lawrence County Commissioner Deanna Holliday said.

Holliday says the county has already spent $400,000 on their coronavirus response.

"We try to be well funded but we can't anticipate emergencies and impacts like this," Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Boster said.

Several emergency agencies just moved into the new Joint Response Operations Center in Coal Grove in November. Holliday says after the pandemic hit, money was spent updating technology to improve communications there.

"A lot of our systems were old systems that were not allowing us to communicate the way we needed to," she said. "Our health department specifically had a system that we were not able to work with."

Last week, the Ohio legislature approved House Bill 481, which would send Lawrence County $800,000 for COVID-19 relief funding.

Holliday says without getting that financial boost from the state, the county would be looking at making immediate cuts.

"Spending $400,000 to date, that funding has come from other areas of our general fund," she said.

How long that extra money could prevent cuts is yet to be determined.

Lawrence County Auditor Paul Knipp says the county gets sales tax numbers three months after sales are made, so they're still waiting to find out just how hard they're really hit.

"What we get in June, we're really in March," he said. "March is when it (the coronavirus) first kicked in, so the numbers aren't really indicative until the next round comes in."

The bill includes an emergency clause, so if Governor DeWine signs it, it would take effect immediately rather than after the normal 90-day waiting period.

