Ohio police reform policies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There’s never a typical day for Ironton police officer Evan McKnight.

“I could go from saving a cat out of a tree to handling a domestic violence issue. I don’t know what the next five minutes hold. I don’t know what the next 10 minutes hold. If I could tell you, I would. I wish I knew,” McKnight said.

Wishing he knew, to have that guarantee of making it home to his family.

“I try not to think about it every day, especially with having a newborn,” McKnight said. “I wanna do everything I can to provide a healthy lifestyle for him and if I’m not there, then who’s to say what will happen.”

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine announced proposals for police reform policies. Funding for body cameras is included on that list. Ironton Detective Capt. Joe Ross says his officers would benefit from body cameras, simply because their department does not have any.

“Those body cameras hold each person accountable. Not only does it hold the police accountable, it holds the person you’re going to arrest accountable because they can’t come in and make a false allegation. You can’t lie about what’s on the body cam,” Ross said.

McKnight says he has personally been in instances where it would have been helpful to have one.

“As police officers, we receive complaints here and there, and if I would’ve had a body cam available it would have shown the other side of the story,” McKnight said.

Just like people at the incidents where McKnight gets called to, he wants to make it home safe as well.

