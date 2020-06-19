Advertisement

Petition to change name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School presented to Kanawha County School Board

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A petition to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston was presented Thursday evening to the Kanawha County Board of Education.

The petition began circulating online last week and has reached more than 4,000 signatures.

The creator of the petition, along with some others, voiced their concerns at Thursday’s meeting.

There were also peaceful protesters outside of the meeting, holding signs in support of the name change.

Board members decided to vote on a name change on July 6.

The petition asks for the name to be changed to Katherine Johnson Middle School -- after the African American and West Virginia native who was a NASA scientist instrumental in helping send astronauts to the moon and aboard the Space Shuttle.

The late Johnson was also given the presidential medal of freedom by President Obama in 2015.

