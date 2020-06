KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash has shut down part of I-79.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers say two vehicles are involved.

One person is entrapped.

The left-hand lane on I-79 North is shut down at this time.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.