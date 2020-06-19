Advertisement

Senator McConnell visits eastern Ky. to thank health care workers

Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Ashland at King’s Daughters Medical Center to talk more about the CARES Act.
Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Ashland at King’s Daughters Medical Center to talk more about the CARES Act.(WSAZ Chad Hedrick)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The nation’s top senator was in our region Friday visiting a hospital and speaking about relief funding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Ashland at King’s Daughters Medical Center to talk more about the CARES Act. Senator McConnell highlighted specifically the funding that went to Kentucky hospitals. $11B of the relief bill went directly to Kentucky, with a billion of that focused on Kentucky health care providers.

Of that, $14.2M was given to King’s Daughters Medical Center to help with the financial toll the rural hospital faced with some procedures and services on hold due to the coronavirus.

There has been talk about another federal relief package. The senator would not go into specifics of confirming if it will happen.

He says after it passed he called for lawmakers to hit the pause button on further relief until they were able to see how the economy bounced back and other industries reopened.

This is what he had to say Friday about the decision on another stimulus package.

“I predicted we would make that decision in July and I continue to say I think if there is another one, it will come together in July and it will be written in my office,” Senator McConnell said.

