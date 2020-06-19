Six new cases of coronavirus confirmed

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Pike County Health Department.

Officials made the announcement Friday. There is now a total of 58 cases.

The Pike County Health Department Director says they are concerned with the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

They are asking people to self quarantine if you’ve visited the Lighthouse Apolistic Church on Feds Creek between June 1 through June 28 or if you’ve visited the Pike County Library in Phelps as a patron or employee between June 16 through June 28.

