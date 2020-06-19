Thomas Health submits plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health and its subsidiaries have announced they have reached an agreement in principle with a new capital partner to fund a Chapter 11 to get out of bankruptcy.

Thomas Health made the announcement Friday.

The plan, which was filed on June 18, will be a reorganization that would let the health system to get out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy just over six months after it requested protection to address its long-term indebtedness on January 10. For more on our stories on that, click here.

Thomas Health says the plan includes terms that provide for discounted refunding of nearly $145 million in outstanding bond debt. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC, is the representative of investors in the new financing that will allow the hospital out of bankruptcy if it’s approved.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC, is a New York-based, SEC registered investment advisory firm that oversees $4.5 billion of client assets and specializes in unrated tax exempt bonds and bankruptcy restructurings.

“To be in the position to file a viable plan that will restructure and strengthen our balance sheet, while maintaining and continuing to treat our patients, especially during times as unprecedented as the last 90 days, is a testament to the hard work of our employees,” says Dan Lauffer, President and CEO.

“It’s business as usual at Thomas Health, and our team is here, fully prepared to meet patient care needs. This milestone is just the beginning of what we plan to achieve moving forward today and tomorrow. We have ambitious plans for Thomas Health to support not only our patients and community, but also our highly-skilled physicians and committed employees,” according to Lauffer.

The Chapter 11 plan contemplates a significant reduction of the company’s long term debt. If it’s approved ,this plan would give Thomas Health financial flexibility to support further investments in its long term growth, continue its mission to the community and strengthen its commitment to patients and employees.

According to Thomas Health officials, in order to restructure, the hospital and its direct and indirect subsidiaries voluntarily filed petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Hospital officials believe this plan will go into effect within the next 60 to 75 days.

Thomas Health says it will continue providing quality care without interruption and will work with its business partners as usual.

Thomas Health is being represented in the Chapter 11 proceeding by Whiteford, Taylor and Preston, LLP as its legal advisor, SOLIC Capital Advisors as its investment banking and restructuring advisor, and Force 10 Partners as its financial advisor.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.