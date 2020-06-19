Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.
In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”
