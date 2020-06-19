W.Va. Governor gives update on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon during a press briefing.

Governor Justice says the state has set a new record for the cumulative percentage in positive tests, down to 1.67%.

The Governor also signed a proclamation to declare Juneteenth a day of recognition for slavery ending.

Governor Justice also urged West Virginians to be careful and use precautions if they travel out of state, including going to Myrtle Beach.

West Virginia State Health Director announced there was COVID-19 exposure in Greenbrier County from the first church. She says all individuals were notified and the church is closed for the next couple of weeks.

Major General Hoyer from the West Virginia National Guard says there was a car accident Friday involving members of the national guard. He says they were hurt but it was not serious.

Week 9 of the WV Strong Comeback Reopening plan starts on Monday, June 22.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.