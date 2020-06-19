WVU announces new measures to address racial issues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After multiple petitions have been sent to West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee’s office, the school announced initiatives to address what the university calls “racial shortcomings.”

Gee announced Friday that he will personally established teams addressing racism and racial inequality throughout the West Virginia University system.

“This is just the beginning,” Gee said. “It is true that we have talked about all of these issues many, many times before. We have been listening. We have not been acting. Together, we can and will do better. But we can only do that through honest conversations that reveal honest realizations upon which we can improve.”

Gee also announced four work groups focused on addressing four aspects of university life. These include policing, black student leadership, developing a culturally aware and inclusive campus environment and bringing together campus and community partnerships.

University officials say more groups focusing on more aspects may be added.

Gee says that each working group must provide him at least three action items by July 27. Upon review, those actions items will be prioritized and many of them he says will be implemented by the beginning of the Fall 2020 semester, which starts Aug. 19.

