Advertisement

2nd WVU Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19`

Player will enter self-isolation period for 14 days
Photo: WVU Athletics
Photo: WVU Athletics (WDTV)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that a second Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by this player. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began last Monday, June 15. The department’s safety protocols include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Nadia Legros Signs With UConn

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
CW 10 p.m. newscast Hurricane Track & Field UConn Track & Field

Sports

MLB Talks Stall Again

Updated: 17 hours ago
MLB Season Still Up In The Air

Sports

Nadia Legros Signs With UConn

Updated: 23 hours ago
Hurricane high jumper Nadia Legros signs with UConn

Football

Buckeyes, Crimson Tide sign deal for 2 games

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
Buckeyes, Crimson Tide to play home and home series in football

Latest News

Basketball

WVU Pitt keep backyard brawl going

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
WVU and Pitt maintain basketball series

Sports

Marshall & WVU Alumni Teams To Meet In TBT

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
1st Round Game Will Be July 5th In Columbus

Sports

“The Basketball Tournament” Will Be Played In Columbus

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
$1 Million Winner Take All Tourney Features Alumni Teams From OSU, Herd & WVU

Sports

Huntington Little League hits field

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ
Practice begins at Huntington Little League

Sports

Marshall University announces three new cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two student-athletes and one employee tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, Marshall University announced Monday.

Sports

Fairland Hitting The Court Again

Updated: May. 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ohio Athletes Began Individual Skills Workouts Last Week