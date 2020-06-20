Ashland Tomcats Get Back To Work

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - When the KHSAA allowed teams to return to school on June 15, it’s easy to assume that the Ashland Tomcats boys basketball team would be there as soon as possible. After ending regional play with an undefeated record and a ticket to Rupp Arena, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped them in their tracks. Newschannel 3 was there Monday when the team got to shout around together again. Here’s the story that aired Friday night.

