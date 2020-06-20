Advertisement

Ashland Tomcats Get Back To Work

Team Practiced For 1st Time In 3 Months This Week
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - When the KHSAA allowed teams to return to school on June 15, it’s easy to assume that the Ashland Tomcats boys basketball team would be there as soon as possible. After ending regional play with an undefeated record and a ticket to Rupp Arena, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped them in their tracks. Newschannel 3 was there Monday when the team got to shout around together again. Here’s the story that aired Friday night.

