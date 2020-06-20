Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Father’s Day sizzler, increased storm chances into new week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first day of summer saw temperatures around the 90-degree mark. Father’s Day will see similar heat with the opportunity for isolated showers and storms. Then, storm chances increase even more into the middle of the new week.

Expect a mostly clear sky Saturday night with generally quiet conditions outside of a stray shower. Patchy fog is likely as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Father’s Day, the sky will be mostly sunny. During the daytime hours, a passing shower or storm is possible. Storm coverage ramps up a bit more into the evening hours. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours throughout the day with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. High temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees.

Monday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky. Expect a high in the upper 80s.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will still see partial sunshine with highs in mid 80s.

Outside of a passing shower, Thursday and Friday will both be mostly and quieter overall, with highs climbing back to the mid to upper 80s.

Next Saturday will see a partly cloudy sky with a passing shower possible and a high in the mid 80s.

