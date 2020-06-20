Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat returns this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just in time for the first day of summer on Saturday, hotter temperatures return to the Tri-State.

Saturday morning starts with spotty fog and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky heading into Saturday afternoon with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Most locations remain dry during the daytime hours, but a few spots may see a passing shower.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and quiet. A bit of fog is again possible in spots as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Father’s Day, expect a mostly sunny sky with the chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures rise to near 90 degrees with continued humid conditions.

Monday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky. Expect a high near 90 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the highest storm chances of the week. Both days will still see partial sunshine with highs in mid 80s.

Outside of a passing shower, Thursday and Friday will both be partly cloudy and quieter overall, with highs climbing back to the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

