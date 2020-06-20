Gov. Mike DeWine signs four bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Governor Mike DeWine signed four bills into law Friday regarding infant mortality, religious expression at schools, daycare centers, and COVID-19 relief money.

They are:

House Bill 11 - Prohibits insurance plans from placing limitations on tobacco cessation services and creates a grant program related to infant mortality.

House Bill 65 - Daycare centers are required to give parental notice of a serious risk or violation.

House Bill 481 - Authorizes federal coronavirus relief money to be distributed to counties, municipalities and townships.

House Bill 164 - Prohibits public schools from restricting a student’s religious expression while at school. Each school board district may provide a moment of silence every day for prayer, reflection, or meditation upon a moral, philosophical, or patriotic theme. Not everyone is required to participate.

