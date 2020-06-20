“Herd That” Begins Practice Saturday Morning

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When a million dollar prize is on the line and your first game is just over two weeks away, teams for “The Basketball Tournament” practice early and often. That’s what “Herd That” did Saturday morning at the South Charleston Community Center as Marshall’s alumni team had all its’ members under one roof finally. They are beginning two-a-day practices with former stars like Jon Elmore, Rondale Watson, Ryan Taylor and Stevie Browning. They also added quite a bit of height for the 2020 squad. Chris Cokely from UAB, Arizona’s Ryan Luther and Zach Smith from Texas Tech have joined the team that will play in Columbus on July 5th. They take on “Best Virginia” which features former players from WVU.

