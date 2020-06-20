Hometown Heroes | Helping hands at House of Grace

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 has bought hardships on many families. Businesses have been closed, jobs have been lost, but a group of people in Ashland, Kentucky have devoted themselves to service during this rough time.

At House of Grace in Ashland, Kentucky, there’s a labor of love going on, but it’s not gone unnoticed.

Connie Gregory was watching sorting, boxing, and breaking down happening at the food pantry at House of Grace Church, so she decided to name the volunteers at the pantry WSAZ Hometown Heroes.

“It’s been on my heart for a long time”, Gregory said. “I remember when I was down here the other day it was so hot, and they had a fan back there, and that was it, and they just kept right on working.”

Gregory is talking about people like Robert "Mailman" Milton, Terese and Bill Church, Tiffany and Jay Englad, and Patty and Frank Dixon. They are people who have been working week in and week out to make sure their community has food no matter what the circumstances.

"We've had some come and apologize to us because they have to come, because they've gotten laid off work. We tell them they don't have to apologize. As long as God gives us the food we'll feed them," said Patty Dixon.

For Frank Dixon, the rewards is helping others.

"This means a lot from Connie. It means a lot from our brothers and sisters, because we just want to be feet washers," said Frank Dixon.

Pastor “G” Mejia says COVID-19 has a lot of people down, but the mission of the church, and the volunteers, is to help get the community back up.

“They are amazing. We’re so blessed here at the church, because there are just people with beautiful hearts. I can tell you something, every time I come here, you don’t get a lot of gratitude a lot of times. You get a lot of people who are upset. They are losing their jobs. They are upset at the world. They come in here mad. We understand. We just want to let them know we understand. We aren’t here to judge anybody. We’re trying like Frank was saying, they’ve learned how to wash feet. This is how you do it,” said Pastor Mejia.

The House of Grace food pantry has curbside service Wednesday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

