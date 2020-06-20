Man dies in Ashland moped crash
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man died Friday morning in a moped crash, Ashland Police say.
Donald Wheeler, 46, of Ashland, was identified as the victim.
Investigators say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Skyline Drive. They say the moped left the roadway in a curve, crossed over a driveway and a side street and then hit a utility pole.
Ashland Police say Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. The say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.